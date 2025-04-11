IIP growth in February drops to 7-month-low at 2.9 pc

India’s industrial output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), dropped to 2.9% in February after a strong start at 5.01% in January, according to data released from the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Friday.

This marks the lowest level in seven months, since August 2024, when IIP contracted by 0.1%.

Advertisement

The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of February 2025 are 1.6%, 2.9% and 3.6% respectively.

Advertisement

For manufacturing sector, the top three positive contributors are – Manufacture of basic metals (5.8%), Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (8.9%) and Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (8.0%).

Basic metals posted a growth of 5.8%, driven by higher production of alloy steel flat products, steel pipes and tubes, and mild steel bars and rods.

Motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers recorded a growth of 8.9%. It was supported by increased production of auto components, axles, and commercial vehicles.

Further, the Non-metallic mineral products marked a growth of 8%, led by cement, cement clinkers, and prefabricated concrete blocks.

Mining grew only 1.6%, showing weakness in output from extractive industries as compared to previous month when it had grown by 4.4% while the electricity grew by 3.6%, compared to 2.4% in the month prior.