ICICI Bank on Thursday announced that it has deployed two mobile ATM vans in Mumbai to bring key banking services to the doorstep of the residents in wake of the extended lockdown caused due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

These vans will be stationed at the various localities in consultations with government authorities from 10.00 AM to 7.00 PM. So far, people residing in Worli, Thane, Dombivali and Goregaon have availed the services.

The mobile ATMs will offer all the services that are available at regular ATMs. Apart from cash withdrawals, key services which can be availed by the customers are – transferring funds to a registered payee, change of PIN, recharge pre-paid mobile, book fixed deposits, among others.

Customers can also avail the facility of cardless cash withdrawal from these mobile ATMs.

The bank has already deployed mobile ATM vans at residential societies in National Capital Region (NCR), Chennai and Noida. It has received an overwhelming response from the customers.

The mobile ATMs will continue to remain active throughout the lockdown.