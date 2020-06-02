ICICI Bank on Tuesday committed Rs 4 crore to assist West Bengal government with the devastation of cyclone Amphan.

Of the total aid, the private lender has contributed Rs 3 crore to the West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority and the remaining one crore rupees will be used to distribute essential food supplies like rice, pulses, oil among others, in the cyclone-hit districts.

These affected districts are North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Howrah and Hooghly.

Speaking on the initiative, Akash Raghav, Zonal Head – Retail, West Bengal, ICICI Bank said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of West Bengal in this hour of need. We, at ICICI Bank, are committed to assist the people of West Bengal and give them a helping hand to recover from this natural calamity through our humble initiatives as well as in solidarity and partnership with the state government.”

The cheque was accepted by Rajiva Sinha, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal at the State Secretariat at Nabanna from senior officials of ICICI Bank in the presence of H.K. Dwivedi, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Finance, Government of West Bengal.