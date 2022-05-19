Hyundai To Launch New Models & Facelifted Cars In India

Hyundai Motor Company The South Korean car giant will introduce a few all-new models in our country, this company is planning to update its passenger car lineup in the Indian market soon. as well as facelifted versions of a few of its existing cars in our market, in the next two year

1. Hyundai Venue facelift & Venue N-Line

Hyundai Venue is predicted to get a midlife update very soon, probably in the coming weeks. The SUV will see a few changes to the exterior design, but there won’t be any changes in the mechanical department. Apart from that, a sporty N-Line version of the little SUV would also be undertaken in the Indian market, which is expected to only get the 1.0L turbo-petrol motor.

2. Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai Creta Is already a big hit in the market but now Hyundai Creta facelift will be introduced to the world towards the end of the year, and it is expected to make its way to the Indian market eventually, likely towards the end of 2022 or in the first half of 2023. The changes are largely centered around the exterior design. The engine and transmission combinations are expected to remain unchanged over the current version.

3. Hyundai Kona facelift

The facelifted Hyundai Kona EV will also make its way to India soon, likely in the second half of this year. The updated version of this electric SUV had its global debut back in 2020, featuring design alterations and changes to the equipment list. The upcoming India-spec version of the Kona EV facelift is expected to continue with the same 39.2 kWh battery option as the outgoing model.

4. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai has confirmed that Ioniq 5 will launch in India this year. The electric crossover is expected to be brought to Indian shores through the CBU import route, in limited numbers. There are three battery options on offer internationally – 58 kWh, 72.6 kWh, and 77.4 kWh – all available in RWD and AWD configurations. We’re not sure which variant will go on sale in India though.

5. New-generation Hyundai Tucson

The latest-generation Hyundai Tucson had its global unveiling back in 2020, but in India, we continue to get the previous-gen model. The new-gen version has a completely different design, following the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy. Following the generation change, the India-spec Tucson could also get a hybrid powertrain option.

6. New-generation Hyundai Verna

The South Korean car giant is currently working on the next-generation version of the Verna sedan, which has been spied a few times in Hyundai’s home country. The next-gen Verna is expected to have a sharper design and slightly larger dimensions, along with additional features. The powertrain options remain a mystery currently.