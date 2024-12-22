Housing sales in Delhi-NCR to rise 25 pc, supply by 59 pc: Data

Delhi-NCR remained buoyant during the December quarter, with housing sales and new supply estimated to rise 25 per cent and 59 per cent respectively, a recent data said.

PropEquity, a real estate data analytic firm, data shows that housing sales in Delhi-NCR are likely to rise to 12,915 units during the October-December period of this calendar year from 10,354 units in the year-ago period.

New supply in Delhi-NCR is set to increase 59% to 11,223 units in the current December quarter from 7,072 units in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The data said the housing supply in top 9 cities is expected to drop 33% and housing sales by 21% in the October-December period of CY2024.

Housing supply fell to 85,765 units in Q4 CY2024 as against 1,27,936 units in the same period last year.

Supply rose 7% in Q4 CY2024 from 80,284 units in Q3 CY2024, it said.

The housing sales fell to 108261 units in Q4 CY2024 as against 137225 units in the same period last year. However, sales rose 5% in Q4 CY2024 from 103213 units in Q3 CY2024.

The top nine cities include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.

On Y-o-Y basis, housing supply fell the most in Hyderabad (52%), followed by Thane (48%), Pune (41%), Kolkata (37%), Navi Mumbai (30%), Mumbai (25%), Chennai (17%) and Bengaluru (11%).

In the terms of housing sales on y-o-y basis, the fall was witnessed in Hyderabad (47%), followed by Kolkata (33%), Mumbai (27%), Pune (24%), Thane (16%), Navi Mumbai (13%), Bengaluru (13%) and Chennai (9%).

On Q-o-Q basis, housing supply rose in five cities, namely Kolkata (148%), Navi Mumbai (52%), Pune (42%), Thane (24%) and Hyderabad (22%) while it fell in four cities namely Chennai (32%), Bengaluru (22%), Mumbai (10%) and Delhi-NCR (9%).