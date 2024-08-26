House prices in Dwarka Expressway rise by 79%, Bengaluru’s Bagaluru by 90%

A recent report has highlighted that the housing prices in Bengaluru’s Bagaluru rose highest by 90% since 2020. The Dwarka Expressway in Delhi-NCR ranked 4th with 79% average appreciation.

The Real estate consultant Anarock analysed price trends in the top 3 micro-markets of the 7 major cities, based on the maximum new supply seen in the last five years.

The report highlighted that Bengaluru’s Bagaluru recorded the highest price appreciation of 90% between 2019-end and June this year.

“Average residential prices at Bagaluru jumped from Rs 4,300 per sq ft in 2019 to Rs 8,151 per sq ft in H1 2024,” Anuj Puri, Chairman at Anarock, said.

Bengaluru’s Whitefield ranked third, with an 80% rise in residential prices during the period. Average prices increased to Rs 8,600 per sq ft in H1 2024 from Rs 4,765 per sq ft in 2019.

Further Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road stood at 5th position with a 58% price jump. The average prices here rose from Rs 5,870 per sq ft in 2019 to Rs 9,300 per sq ft in H1 2024.

NCR’s Dwarka Expressway is in the 4th position with a 79% price appreciation. Average prices increased from Rs 5,359 per sq ft in 2019 to Rs 9,600 per sq ft in H1 2024.

New Gurugram is at 9th spot with average prices rose 48% to Rs 9,000 per sq ft from Rs 6,100 per sq ft.

Hyderabad’s Kokapet is ranked second with 89% price appreciation. Prices rose from Rs 4,750 per sq ft in 2019 to Rs 9,000 per sq ft in H1 2024.Hyderabad’s Bachupally ranked 6th with average prices increasing by 57% to Rs 5,800 from Rs 3,690 per sq ft.

Hyderabad’s Tellapur ranked 7th with a 53% jump in average prices to Rs 7,350 from Rs 4,819 per sq ft, the report added.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR) Dombivli ranked 10th and its rates grew 40% to Rs 9,300 per square feet from Rs 6,625 per sq ft in 2019-end.

Panvel ranked 8th with a 50% price rise to Rs 8,300 from Rs 5,520 per sq ft.