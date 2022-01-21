Hopscotch, kids’ fashion brand registers annual GMV of INR 650 crores

Hopscotch, India’s kids’ fashion brand has announced its profitability with a current annualized GMV of Rs 650 crores.

According to the company, the business grew from INR 100 CR to INR 500 CR in the last 5 years and is now eyeing INR 1000+ Cr in annualized revenue by CY22.

Looking ahead, Hopscotch aspires to scale its business 10x in five years while delivering strong double-digit EBITDA and industry-leading high capital efficiency, stated the press statement.

According to the statement issued, “With the kid’s fashion aiming to be USD 22 bn market by FY26, Hopscotch has a highly engaged pan-India customer base with 75%+ revenue from tier 2/3 towns.”

The company has also emerged to be India’s largest online portal for baby and kids’ products and has 10x inventory turns with top international and national vendors onboard, stated the company.

Commenting on this, Rahul Anand, Founder & CEO, Hopscotch, said, “Hopscotch’s success has been an outcome of investments in several areas. In a rapidly changing fashion universe, Hopscotch leverages machine learning to identify what the consumer wants and serve them the top trends they desire before anyone else. This relentless focus enables Hopscotch to serve Indian parents unparalleled assortment at unbeatable prices and consistently win in Bharat ”

“We will keep investing and showcasing our storefront to drive awareness around our expanded catalog and ease of shopping. Our prime mission is to provide a seamless experience to access unique selections, packaging, and after-sales promise”, he further added.