Honda Motorcycles and Scooter overtakes Hero Motorcorp in retail sales

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has taken over its rival and the world’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp Ltd in terms of retail sales in the month of September 2022

According to the data of retail sales of released by Indian government’s Vahan portal, in the previous month, over 285,400 two wheelers were sold by by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter, across the country as against over 251,939 two wheelers of Hero Motocorp.

This is the first time in years that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter left Hero Motocorp behind in retail sales.

However, data from some states are missing and will be updated soon on Vahan portal. Once updated, it needs to seen whether Hero MotoCorp fill the gap or not.

It is worth noting that the sales of Hero MotoCorp is continuously falling since April. It sold 414,649 units in the month of April which has come down to 251,939 units in the current month.

Hero MotoCorp on Saturday said it had dispatched 519,980 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of September 2022 for sales.

The company sold 119,570 units more than Honda Motorcycle and Scooter in April. But, slowly gap reduced since then and now Honda is leading in retail sales by selling 33,461 more two-wheelers.

It also said it is geared up to launch its first electric vehicle, VIDA on October 7.

Hero MotoCorp is finalising a collaboration agreement with Zero Motorcycles, the California-based manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains. The collaboration will focus on co-developing electric motorcycles.

The company’s board also approved an equity investment up to $60 million in Zero Motorcycles.