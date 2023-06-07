Out of the three vehicles — Among Elevate, Seltos, and Creta, Kia’s vehicle is the one which has a bigger length at 4,315mm. At the same time, talking in terms of height, which also gives one head space in the car, Honda Elevate has a height of 1,650mm while Seltos is the broadest at 1,800mm.

But it is Honda Elevate which comes on top with a wheelbase of 2,650mm.

The Honda Elevate has one engine — 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol (121PS/145Nm). This can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed CVT automatic and no hybrid powertrain to offer. The price expectation of the Honda Elevate is in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh ex-showroom.

The boot space in the Honda Elevate is 458 litres while Creta and Siltos has an equal boot space of 433 litres.

According to auto experts, in the base-luxury segment, this vehicle is sure to cause disruption in the market and is here to stay.