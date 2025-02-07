Hindustan Copper graded as “Excellent” for FY 2023-24

Team from commerce & industries department inspect closed factories in Asansol
A high-level delegation of state commerce and industries department inspected the present conditions of the closed factories in Asansol on Friday.
Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has achieved “Excellent” rating by the department of public enterprises (DPE) for FY 2023-24 in terms of Performance as per MoU parameters.
After posting losses in FY 2019-20, HCL has been consistently making profit before tax of approximately Rs 400 crore in the last three years. The company has been bestowed with this achievement by DPE after a span of 12 years, said a release.
In service to the nation since 1967, HCL has been entrusted with the responsibility of efficient utilization of the country’s copper resources on a sustainable basis. The company is already implementing a mine expansion plan to offer a more reliable supply of copper for the diverse requirements in India.
