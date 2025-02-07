Hindustan Copper graded as “Excellent” for FY 2023-24

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has achieved “Excellent” rating by the department of public enterprises (DPE) for FY 2023-24 in terms of Performance as per MoU parameters.

After posting losses in FY 2019-20, HCL has been consistently making profit before tax of approximately Rs 400 crore in the last three years. The company has been bestowed with this achievement by DPE after a span of 12 years, said a release.

Advertisement

In service to the nation since 1967, HCL has been entrusted with the responsibility of efficient utilization of the country’s copper resources on a sustainable basis. The company is already implementing a mine expansion plan to offer a more reliable supply of copper for the diverse requirements in India.

Advertisement