One of the popular two-wheeler makers of the country, Hero MotoCorp, has setup an interim council assigned to oversee the sales and after-sales (SAS) function of the firm after company’s head of the division, Sanjay Bhan, resigned from the company, industry sources said.

After a 30-year stint with the company, Bhan resigned as head of sales of Hero MotoCorp to pursue opportunities outside of the firm.

The interim council, comprising three key members of the leadership team, will come into effect from December 13 to guide the SAS team to upgrade company’s entire inventory to BS-VI before the deadline of March 31, 2020, sources said.

Hero MotoCorp has also scaled up production of BS-VI units, while discontinuing around 50 trims of BS-IV products, they added. The company has recently launched BS-VI compliant Splendor iSmart, the first BS-VI motorcycle to be introduced in the country.

(With input from agencies)