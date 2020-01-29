Considering the importance of role of children in building nation’s present and future, HDFC Life and HDFC Bank have joined hands with a not-for-profit organization, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the initiative, the trio is aiming to deliver freshly cooked, nutritious, and hygienic meals to children every school day as a part of foundations’ Mid-Day Meal Programme.

The collaboration is a part of company’s CSR Initiative, ‘Pankh – A Ray of Hope’, HDFC Bank will sponsor one academic year support for a child towards school lunch program for every HDFC Life Insurance sold.

So far, they have sold over 500 policies and they are eyeing to achieve a target of 650. This simply means that they will sponsor meals for approx. 650 children for one academic year, i.e. 1,50,000 meals in total.

The initiative commenced on the 1st of September, 2019 and is scheduled to end on February 29, 2020.

With this collaboration, the trio seeks to not only provide food but also encourage children to come to school, empowering them to carve a great future.

(With input from agencies)