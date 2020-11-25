The market valuation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank surged Rs 8 lakh crore in early trade on Wednesday, making it the first domestic lender to achieve the feat. With this achievement, the bank has become the third most valued domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation.

The company’s market valuation rose to Rs 8,05,742 crore on the BSE.

The company share price jumped 1.76 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 1,464 on the BSE.

Not a long ago, Reliance Industries Limited reached the market capitalisation of Rs 13,30,633.76 crore, becoming country’s most valued firm.

The second position is held by Tata Consultancy Services with Rs 10,13,819.30 crore valuation.

So far this year, HDFC Bank shares have gained 15.11 per cent.