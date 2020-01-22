HDFC Asset Management Company share price rose over 2 per cent on Wednesday after the firm posted 45 per cent jump in profit after tax for the December quarter.

Company’s stock gained 2.59 per cent to trade at Rs 3,261.30 on the BSE and on the NSE, the scrip traded higher by similar margins at Rs 3,262.

HDFC Asset Management Company on Tuesday reported a 45 per cent jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 352.5 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

In a regulatory filing, HDFC AMC compared its achievements with the results of 2018 saying, the company, had posted a PAT of Rs 243.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s total income rose 11 per cent to Rs 592 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 532.7 crore in the same period last financial year.

(With input from agencies)