Shares price of Havells India Ltd on Thursday soared nearly 11 per cent during the afternoon trade after the company posted a 74.52 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 350.14 crore for the third quarter ended on December 2020.

After witnessing its 52-week high of Rs 1,144.1, up 12.18 per cent on the BSE, the shares were trading at Rs 1,128.75, up by 10.68 per cent.

Similarly, on the NSE, the stock was trading 10.59 per cent higher at Rs 1,128.15. Earlier it had hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,144, gaining 12.14 per cent.

The consumer electrical goods maker had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 200.62 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Its revenue from operations was up 39.67 per cent at Rs 3,175.20 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2,273.29 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.