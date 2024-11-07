Haryana disburses over Rs 12,000 cr to farmers for paddy and millet procurement

The procurement of paddy and millet crops is proceeding smoothly in mandis across Haryana. So far, 5,069,092 metric tonnes of paddy have arrived, of which 4,972,833 metric tonnes have been procured.

To support farmers, the state government is directly transferring payments for crop purchases to their bank accounts. Over Rs 12,001.04 crore has already been disbursed to paddy and millet farmers, with Rs 10,961.15 crore allocated to paddy farmers and Rs 1,039.89 crore to millet farmers.

A spokesperson for the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, Haryana, provided details, stating that the procurement process for both paddy and millet is running smoothly. The department has also introduced an online gate pass system to facilitate farmers’ crop sales and prevent unnecessary waiting times at the mandis.

The state government is offering a minimum support price of Rs 2,300 per quintal for regular paddy and Rs 2,320 per quintal for Grade-A paddy. Senior officers are closely monitoring the procurement process to ensure its seamless operation.

The spokesperson further shared that Kurukshetra recorded the highest arrival of paddy in the state, with 993,546.66 metric tonnes arriving at the mandis.

Other major arrivals include 827,679.03 metric tonnes in Karnal, 810,610.69 metric tonnes in Kaithal, 648,773.76 metric tonnes in Fatehabad, 579,630.16 metric tonnes in Ambala, and 566,561.24 metric tonnes in Yamunanagar.

Additionally, Sirsa received 234,787.02 metric tonnes of paddy, Jind recorded 196,272.02 metric tonnes, and Panchkula received 92,189.31 metric tonnes.