Marketing and Sales Director (India) of SUV manufacturer Great Wall Motors (GWM) Harpreet Singh Brar on Wednesday announced that the company will invest USD 1 billion in the Indian market in a phased manner.

The USD 1 billion (about Rs 7,100 crore) investment will be made in areas like research and development, manufacturing, sales and marketing, Brar said at the Auto Expo here.

The Chinese auto manufacturer also intends to use its capabilities in India to export to other countries, he added.

GWM has a research facility in Bengaluru. Recently, it also inked an agreement to acquire General Motor India’s Talegaon facility.

This is the first time when GWM has participated in Auto Expo. Currently, it is showcasing more than 10 models at the ongoing Auto Expo including the world’s cheapest fully electric vehicle (EV), the R1.

(With input from agencies)