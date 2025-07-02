Gujarat records 11 pc rise in GST collection for June 2025, total monthly tax revenue nears Rs 10,000 crore

Gujarat has registered an uptick in its Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue for the month of June 2025, collecting Rs 6,150 crore, marking an 11 per cent increase compared to Rs 5,562 crore in June 2024.

This growth outpaces the national average, which stood at six per cent, according to an official statement from the state government released on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Beyond GST, the state earned Rs 2,833 crore through Value Added Tax (VAT), Rs 876 crore from electricity charges, and Rs 21 crore via business tax, bringing the total tax revenue for June 2025 to Rs 9,880 crore.

Advertisement

The month also witnessed a sharp rise in enforcement-related income.

The mobile squad’s exploration drives brought in Rs 32.34 crore, a 50.64 per cent surge compared to Rs 21.46 crore collected in the same month last year.

Officials noted that this is the highest monthly recovery recorded since the rollout of GST in 2017.

Marking the GST Day, the State Tax Department also unveiled its new official logo.

Designed in hues of blue and gold, the logo symbolises transparency and communication on one hand, and taxation and development on the other.

The unveiling was done by Gujarat’s Finance Minister Kanu Desai as part of the department’s commitment to modernising its identity and improving taxpayer engagement.

Since the implementation of the GST in July 2017, Gujarat has consistently ranked among the top-performing states in terms of GST revenue collection.

Known for its industrial base, manufacturing sector, and a large number of MSMEs, Gujarat contributes significantly to India’s GST pool.

Gujarat’s GST growth is also attributed to its high compliance rate among small and medium enterprises, with many voluntarily shifting into the formal tax net thanks to simplified filing systems and access to credit under the Input Tax Credit framework.

The state’s success with e-way bill adoption, proactive redressal of technical issues, and regular taxpayer awareness campaigns has further improved its collection efficiency.