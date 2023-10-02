GST collections rise 2.2% to stand at Rs 1,62,712 crore in September

The gross GST revenue for September rose 2.2 per cent to Rs 1,62,712 crore from Rs 1,59,069 crore in August.

Out of the Rs 1,62,712 crore GST collections for September, CGST was Rs 29,818 crore, SGST was Rs 37,657 crore, IGST was Rs 83,623 crore (including Rs 41,145 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 11,613 crore (including Rs 881 crore collected on import of goods).

The government settled Rs 33,736 crore to CGST and Rs 27,578 crore to SGST from IGST.

The total revenue of Centre and the states in September after regular settlement was Rs 63,555 crore for CGST and Rs 65,235 crore for the SGST.

It is for the fourth time that the gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark in 2023-24.

The gross GST collection for the first half of 2023-24 ending September (Rs 9,92,508 crore) is 11 per cent higher than the gross GST collection in the first half of 2022-23 (Rs 8,93,334 crore).