The government’s move to bring small businesses under Goods and Services Tax chain is positive for the growth of service providers, a PTI report cited a startup as saying. The startup, GST Dost, estimates the total value of GST and related services to be over Rs 12,000 crore.

“The introduction of e-invoicing for companies of Rs 100 crore and above will open new business opportunity for us. There are approximately 13,500 businesses having turnover of over Rs 100 crore in India,” GST DOST president Vikas Dhanania told PTI.

E-invoicing is currently mandated for businesses with an annual turnover over Rs 500 crore.

The government has notified the mandatory requirement of e-invoicing for B2B transactions for businesses with a turnover of over Rs 100 crore with effect from January 1, 2021.

For the government it will lead to reduction in fraud cases in tax evasion, he said.

He further said that “with the government expanding the GST ambit to small businesses, we are aiming at a multi-fold rise in our revenue over the next 2-3 years.”