Govt of Sri Lanka provisionally approves Adani renewable energy projects

Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara has announced that Adani Green Energy limited has got the provisional approvals for two wind power projects in northern province for an investment of over $ 500 million.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is India’s one of the biggest clean energy renewable company in India, and it is led by Adani Group.

On Tuesday, In a thread of tweets, Kanchana Wijesekara said that he met officials of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Sustainable Development Authority on Tuesday to discuss the progress of renewable energy projects.

Adani Green Energy limited was issued provisional approvals for two wind projects of 286 MW in Mannar and 234 MW in Pooneryn for an Investment of over $500 million, he added.

1) Met officials of CEB & Sustainable Development Authority today to discuss the progress of renewable energy projects. Adani Green Energy was issued Provisional Approvals for 2 Wind projects of 286MW in Mannar & 234MW in Pooneryn for an Investment of over USD 500 Million. pic.twitter.com/1I5Pk4o07M — Kanchana Wijesekera (@kanchana_wij) August 16, 2022

“21 of 46 Projects that were delayed due to CEB Act amendments will enter into PP agreements next week. 26 Renewable proposals from EOIs that were given Provisional Approvals to be expedited with Grid clearance and transmission plans and other proposals to be evaluated within 30 days,” the minister said in another tweet.

(inputs from IANS)