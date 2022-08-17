Follow Us:
  1. Home / Business / Govt of Sri Lanka provisionally approves Adani renewable energy projects

Govt of Sri Lanka provisionally approves Adani renewable energy projects

Adani Green Energy limited was issued provisional approvals for two wind projects of 286 MW in Mannar and 234 MW in Pooneryn for an Investment of over $500 million, he added.

SNS | New Delhi | August 17, 2022 12:43 pm

Adani Ports, Adani in Sri Lanka, Adani Green Energy limited, Sri Lanka, Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara, Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB),

Adani group gets provisional approvals for two renewable energy projects in SLgeneration and socio-economic development of the port's hinterland, the company statement said. (Photo: FB)

Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara has announced that Adani Green Energy limited has got the   provisional approvals for two wind power projects in northern province for an investment of over $ 500 million.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is India’s one of the biggest clean energy renewable company in India, and it is led by Adani Group.

On Tuesday, In a thread of tweets,  Kanchana Wijesekara said that he met officials of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Sustainable Development Authority on Tuesday to discuss the progress of renewable energy projects.

Adani Green Energy limited was issued provisional approvals for two wind projects of 286 MW in Mannar and 234 MW in Pooneryn for an Investment of over $500 million, he added.

“21 of 46 Projects that were delayed due to CEB Act amendments will enter into PP agreements next week. 26 Renewable proposals from EOIs that were given Provisional Approvals to be expedited with Grid clearance and transmission plans and other proposals to be evaluated within 30 days,” the minister said in another tweet.

(inputs from IANS)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Sri Lankan young celebrities extend greetings to India on 76th Independence Day
Chinese spy vessel Yuan Wang 5 arrives in Sri Lanka despite India, US concerns
India to handover Dornier Aircraft to Sri Lanka on its 76th Independence Day