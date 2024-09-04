Govt sanctions Digital Agriculture Mission with Rs 2,817 crore outlay

India’s digital revolution has significantly transformed governance and service delivery in recent years by creating digital identities, secured payments and transactions. This progress has paved the way for a thriving digital ecosystem across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, education, and retail, positioning India as a leader in citizen-centric digital solutions.

For a similar transformation of the Agriculture Sector, the Union Cabinet Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the ‘Digital Agriculture Mission’ with a substantial financial outlay of Rs 2,817 crore, including a central government share of Rs 1,940 crore, on September 2.

The Digital Agriculture Mission is designed as an umbrella scheme to support various digital agriculture initiatives. These include creating Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), implementing the Digital General Crop Estimation Survey (DGCES), and supporting IT initiatives by the Central Government, state governments, and Academic and Research Institutions.

The scheme is built on two foundational pillars–AgriStack and Krishi Decision Support System.

Additionally, the mission includes ‘Soil Profile Mapping’ and aims to enable farmer-centric digital services to provide timely and reliable information for the agriculture sector.

AgriStack is designed as a farmer-centric Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to streamline services and scheme delivery to farmers. It comprises three key components: Farmers’ Registry, Geo-referenced village maps and Crop Sown Registry.

A crucial feature of AgriStack is the introduction of a ‘Farmer ID’, similar to Aadhaar card, serving as a trusted digital identity for farmers.

These IDs, created and maintained by the state governments/ Union Territories, will be linked to various farmer-related data, including land records, livestock ownership, crops sown, and benefits availed.

The implementation of AgriStack is progressing through partnerships between the Central and state governments, with 19 states having signed MoUs with the Ministry of Agriculture. Pilot projects have been conducted in six states to test the creation of Farmer IDs and the Digital Crop Survey.

The six states include Uttar Pradesh (Farrukhabad), Gujarat (Gandhinagar), Maharashtra (Beed), Haryana (Yamuna Nagar), Punjab (Fatehgarh Sahib), and Tamil Nadu (Virudhnagar).