Govt increases MSP for all mandated rabi crops for 2025-26

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the increase in minimum support prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi crops for marketing season 2025-26.

The government has increased the MSP of Rabi crops for marketing season 2025-26 to ensure remunerative prices to growers for their produce, CCEA said.

The absolute highest increase in MSP has been announced for rapeseed and mustard at Rs 300 per quintal followed by lentil (Masur) at Rs 275 per quintal.

Advertisement

For gram, wheat, safflower and barley, there is an increase of Rs 210 per quintal, Rs 150 per quintal, Rs 140 per quintal and Rs 130 per quintal, respectively.

The increase in MSP for mandated Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the all-India weighted average Cost of Production.

The expected margin over all-India weighted average cost of production is 105% for wheat, followed by 98% for rapeseed and mustard; 89% for lentil; 60% for gram; 60% for barley; and 50% for safflower.

This increased MSP of rabi crops will ensure remunerative prices to farmers and incentivise crop diversification.