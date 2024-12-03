Govt ensures fertilizers availability at affordable prices

The government has ensured smooth availability of fertilizers at affordable prices despite recent geo-political situations due to Russia – Ukraine war by providing special packages over and above the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) subsidy rates on need basis.

It will ensure that Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the fertilizers remains stable and market volatility is subsumed. The Government has provided special / additional packages over and above NBS rates twice in Rabi 2021-22, then in Kharif 2022, Rabi 2022-23, Kharif & Rabi 2024.

Urea is provided to the farmers at a statutorily notified MRP irrespective of the cost of production. The subsidized MRP of 45 kg bag of urea is Rs.242 per bag (exclusive of charges towards neem coating and taxes applicable).

The difference between the delivered cost of urea at farm gate and net market realization by the urea units is given as a subsidy to the urea manufacturer/importer by the Government of India. Accordingly, all farmers are being supplied urea at subsidized rates.

In case of Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers, the Government has implemented Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) Policy w.e.f. 1.4.2010.

Under the policy, a fixed amount of subsidy, decided on annual/bi-annual basis, is provided to manufacturer / importer on subsidized P&K fertilizers depending on their nutrient content i.e. Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), Potassium (K) and Sulphur (S) to improve availability of fertilizers to farmers.

Import of P&K fertilizers is decontrolled and companies are free to import / produce fertilizer raw materials, intermediaries and finished fertilizers as per their business dynamics. However, it monitors international prices of key fertilizers and raw materials and fluctuations, if any, are subsumed while fixing NBS rates for P&K fertilizers annually/bi-annually.

Further, in order to diversify its sources, the Government engages with fertilizer resource rich countries and facilitates signing of Long Term Agreements between Indian fertilizer companies and suppliers from resource rich countries for the supply of fertilizers/intermediates/raw materials to India.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel in Rajya Sabha in reply to a question on Tuesday.