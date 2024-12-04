Govt developing eMaap to streamline licensing, verifications processes

Centre is developing the National Legal Metrology Portal (eMaap) to integrate State Legal Metrology Departments and their portals into a unified National System. The move aims to streamline processes for issuing licenses, conducting verifications and managing enforcement and compliance.

The Department of Consumer Affairs said that by creating a centralised database, eMaap eliminates the need for stakeholders to register on multiple State Portals, fostering ease of doing business and transparency in trade practices.

eMaap simplifies critical procedures such as issuing, renewing, and amending licenses, as well as handling verification & stamping of weighing & measuring instrument, registration certificates, and appeals.

For traders and industries, it minimises compliance burdens, reduces paperwork and ensures timely adherence to the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and Rules made thereunder, creating a transparent and conducive business environment. The portal is also expected to significantly boost manufacturing growth by fostering efficiency and accountability.

Further for the consumers, eMaap ensures that trade instrument are verified for accuracy, enhancing confidence in market transactions. It provides a transparent legal metrology system, allowing easy access to certificates and promoting awareness of rights and responsibilities.

For governments, the portal enables data-driven decision-making, streamlines enforcement activities, and facilitates policy formation, ensuring a robust and efficient regulatory framework.

In the current setup, state governments are using their own portals for registration of packaged commodities, issue of licenses and verification/stamping of weighing & measuring instrument.

However, the enforcement activities and compounding of offences, etc are not online.