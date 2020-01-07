The government on Tuesday approved the proposal to divest stake and the draft Expression of Interest (EoI) for privatisation of Air India, reports said.

A committee led by the Home Minister, Amit Shah, met here in New Delhi on Tuesday and approved all the proposals on debt transfer from the airline to the special purpose vehicle.

As per an official, who attended the meeting said, the EoI inviting bids for the national carrier will be issued by the month end.

According to the media reports, the meeting was also attended by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal.

After the meet, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that it was productive and a statement on the decisions taken will be issued soon.

Last year, the Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) allowed the government to re-initiate the process to divest 100 per cent stake of Air India along, Air India Express along with its stake in joint venture AISATS.

