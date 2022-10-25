Follow Us:
  Government extends deadline for ethanol production scheme

The government has extended the deadline for the scheme which provides financial aid to molasses-based distilleries for enhancing ethanol production, by six months till April 21, 2023.

IANS | New Delhi | October 25, 2022 8:32 pm

Government extends deadline for ethanol production scheme

The decision has been taken to improve the production and supply of ethanol under the Centre’s Ethanol Blended with Petrol (EBP) programme.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution had earlier asked all distilleries to enhance ethanol production to make the programme successful.

Through the EBP, the government aims to reduce pollution and increase value addition in the domestic sugar industry.

It has scaled up blending targets from 5 per cent to 10 per cent under it.

