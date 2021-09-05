Government contemplating to help power plants with extremely depleted coal stocks

In wake of the shortage of coal supply, the Union Power Minister has asked to consider reducing coal stock storage from 14 days to 10 days so as coal stocks could be diverted to plants with extremely depleted stocks.

In a review meeting with the senior officials of the Power Ministry, Coal Ministry, Central Electricity Authority, Railways and Power PSUs, Union Power Minister R K Singh stressed on making maximum use of captive coal mines to meet the coal demand.

The Minister further asked ministry officials to look more into blending imported and indigenous coal, for better economics for the plants, in case importing was the requirement for such plants.

He told officials that India would be able to meet the shortage. He directed Ministry officials to work in a coordinated manner to streamline the stock & supply of coal, in anticipation of the rising energy demand.

The rising demand for energy augurs well for the economy and is encouraging, he said. He told officials that energy demand is likely to rise and that would need to be factored in as they address the current constraints.