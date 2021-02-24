The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers. Along with this, PLI for pharma sector was also approved.

The approval of PLI scheme for these hi-tech IT hardware gadgets comes after the Cabinet last week cleared a Rs 12,195 crore scheme for telecom equipment manufacturing.

While addressing the media post the Cabinet meeting, Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Cabinet cleared the about Rs 7,350 crore PLI scheme for IT hardware that would cover laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers.

The scheme would position India as a manufacturing hub, spur exports and create new jobs opportunities, Prasad added.

He further said that five largest companies of the world manufacturing laptops or tablets will be brought to India and will be offered PLI.

Incentives worth Rs 7,350 crore will be provided over four years for manufacturing of these products in India. Production worth Rs 3.26 lakh crore and exports worth Rs 2.45 lakh crore are estimated over the four year timeline.

The development comes just a week after the Cabinet approved the PLI scheme for telecom equipment.

The push for domestic manufacturing cones in line with the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.