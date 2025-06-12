Google Pixel 6a to reduce phone’s battery life amid overheating concerns

Google is set to roll out a mandatory software update for Pixel 6a users following multiple reports of battery overheating and, in some cases, the devices catching fire.

The update, spotted in the Android 16 beta, includes important safety features. It will reduce charging speed and battery capacity once the phone reaches 400 charge cycles, helping to lower the risk of overheating caused by aging batteries.

The update is a response to growing concerns about the Pixel 6a’s battery safety. Although it may slightly affect battery performance and charging speed, the main goal is to protect users and prevent any possible fire hazards.

From next month, Google will notify the affected users and provide instructions and recommendations to replace the battery or upgrade the device, depending on its condition. Even though the Pixel 6a will continue receiving software updates until July 2027, the battery issue raises new concerns about long-term reliability in the Pixel lineup.

Earlier this year, a software update caused battery life to drop on the Pixel 4a. In April, Google also launched a repair and compensation program for users experiencing battery swelling issues in the Pixel 7a. This new update for the Pixel 6a reflects Google’s broader efforts to ensure safety in aging smartphones.

Many phone makers now limit charging features after a certain number of battery cycles to prevent overheating and improve battery health over time.

While the changes may slightly reduce performance for some users, Google’s quick response shows its commitment to user safety and trust. Pixel 6a owners are encouraged to install the upcoming update and follow all safety recommendations to keep their devices functioning safely.