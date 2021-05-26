Google Cloud on Wednesday unveiled three new solutions across their database and data analytics portfolio to provide organizations with a unified data platform and cloud strategy.

The move will provide organisations with real-time insights powered by machine learning (ML).

The three services Dataplex, Analytics Hub and Datastream, organizations can break free from data silos to securely predict business outcomes, empower users, and make informed, real-time decisions in today’s dynamic digital environment, Google said during the inaugural virtual ‘Data Cloud Summit’.

“Data must be thought of as an ability that integrates all aspects of working with it. Every industry is accelerating their shift of being digital-first as they recognise data is the essential ingredient for value creation and the key to advancing their digital transformation,” said Gerrit Kazmaier, Vice President and General Manager, Databases, Data Analytics and Looker, Google Cloud.

“At Google Cloud, we’re committed to helping customers build the most powerful data cloud solution to unlock value and actionable, real-time insights, needed to future-proof their business,” Kazmaier added.

A recent Gartner survey found that organisations estimate the average cost of poor data quality at $12.8 million per year.

By leveraging Google Cloud’s data platform, customers now will have a comprehensive approach to their data cloud that embraces the full data lifecycle, from the systems that run their business to the AI and machine learning tools that predict and automate their future.

Datastream enables customers to replicate data streams in real-time, from Oracle and MySQL databases to Google Cloud services such as BigQuery, Cloud SQL, Google Cloud Storage, and Cloud Spanner.

Analytics Hub is a new capability that will allow companies to create, curate, and manage analytics exchanges securely and in real-time.

Available in preview, Dataplex is an intelligent data fabric that provides an integrated analytics experience, bringing the best of Google Cloud and open-source together, to enable organisations to rapidly curate, secure, integrate, and analyse their data at scale, Google Cloud said.