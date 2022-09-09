Gold price today: On September 9, 2022, the price of Yellow metal in India for both 22 and 24-carat weights have gone up as investors are looking it as a major and safe investment amid rising inflation.
As of Friday, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India went up to Rs 51,000, from Rs. 50,890 while 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 46,750 up from Rs 46,650.
Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.
Gold Price Today-
|Major Cities
|22 Carat/10 g
|24 Carat/10g
|Delhi
|Rs 46,900
|Rs 51,150
|Mumbai
|Rs 46,750
|Rs 51,000
|Kolkata
|Rs 46,750
|Rs 51,000
|Chennai
|Rs 47,350
|Rs 51,650
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 46,800
|Rs 51,050
Data from goodreturns.in