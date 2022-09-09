Follow Us:
  1. Home / Business / Gold price today, 9 Sep 2022: Rate rises as investor look as important investment amid inflation

Gold price today, 9 Sep 2022: Rate rises as investor look as important investment amid inflation

Gold price today: On September 9, 2022, the price of Yellow metal in India for both 22 and 24-carat weights have gone up as investors are looking at it as a major and safe investment amid rising inflation.

SNS | New Delhi | September 9, 2022 2:27 pm

Gold price today

Gold price today, 9 Sep 2022: Rate rises as investor look as important investment amid inflation

Gold price today: On September 9, 2022, the price of Yellow metal in India for both 22 and 24-carat weights have gone up as investors are looking it as a major and safe investment amid rising inflation.

As of Friday, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India went up to Rs 51,000, from Rs. 50,890  while 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 46,750 up from Rs 46,650.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today-

Major Cities    22 Carat/10 g    24 Carat/10g
Delhi    Rs 46,900    Rs 51,150
Mumbai    Rs 46,750    Rs 51,000
Kolkata    Rs 46,750    Rs 51,000
Chennai    Rs 47,350    Rs 51,650
Ahmedabad    Rs 46,800    Rs 51,050

 

Data from goodreturns.in

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Gold price today, 8 Sep 2022
Gold Price Today, 7th Sep 2022
Gold Price Today, 5 Sep 2022: Yellow Metal remain stable in major cities