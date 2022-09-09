Gold price today: On September 9, 2022, the price of Yellow metal in India for both 22 and 24-carat weights have gone up as investors are looking it as a major and safe investment amid rising inflation.

As of Friday, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India went up to Rs 51,000, from Rs. 50,890 while 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 46,750 up from Rs 46,650.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today-

Major Cities 22 Carat/10 g 24 Carat/10g Delhi Rs 46,900 Rs 51,150 Mumbai Rs 46,750 Rs 51,000 Kolkata Rs 46,750 Rs 51,000 Chennai Rs 47,350 Rs 51,650 Ahmedabad Rs 46,800 Rs 51,050

Data from goodreturns.in