Gold price today, 16. Sep. 2022

On September 16, 2022, the price of 24 and 22 carat gold in India has continued to drop. As of Friday, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India is Rs 49,930, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 45,730.

SNS | New Delhi | September 16, 2022 11:24 am

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 45,950     Rs 50,120
Mumbai     Rs 45,800     Rs 49,960
Kolkata     Rs 45,800     Rs 49,960
Chennai     Rs 46,200     Rs 51,270
Ahmedabad     Rs 45,850     Rs 50,020

 

Data –  goodreturns.in

