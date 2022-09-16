Gold price today, 16. Sep. 2022

On September 16, 2022, the price of 24 and 22 carat gold in India has continued to drop. As of Friday, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India is Rs 49,930, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 45,730.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities 22 Carat/10g 24 Carat/10g Delhi Rs 45,950 Rs 50,120 Mumbai Rs 45,800 Rs 49,960 Kolkata Rs 45,800 Rs 49,960 Chennai Rs 46,200 Rs 51,270 Ahmedabad Rs 45,850 Rs 50,020

Data – goodreturns.in