Gold: Demand for the yellow metal always on an upswing

Gold is the most valued asset. In India, people in general and women in particular have a deep inclination towards the yellow metal. The price of gold keeps changing in the country on a day-to-day basis under the influence of local as well as global factors, such as inflation, domestic demand, geopolitical scenarios, etc.

Gold rate in India today is ₹ 60,370 per 10 grams for 24 Carat and ₹ 55,300 for 22 Carat. whereas the price of gold in Delhi is ₹ 61,310 per 10 grams for 24 Carat and ₹ 56,200 for 22 Carat, in Chennai its ₹ 61,800 per 10 grams for 24 Carat and ₹ 56,650 for 22 Carat, in Mumbai its ₹ 61,150 per 10 grams for 24 Carat and ₹ 56,050 for 22 Carat, in Kolkata its ₹ 61,150 per 10 grams for 24 Carat and ₹ 56,050 for 22 Carat, in Banglore its ₹ 61,200 per 10 grams for 24 Carat and ₹ 56,100 for 22 Carat.

In Indian orthodox society, gold is considered precious and related to auspiciousness. Besides cultural value, gold contributes to a great investment portfolio. Owing to these reasons, it is purchased in bulk across the country, including Delhi.

Investors not only rely on physical gold, but they have also started to trade in gold as a commodity and in gold-based derivatives through the exchanges.

Irrespective of the state of the economy, demand for gold always remains untouched across India. If you want to invest in gold or buy gold jewellery for yourself, find out the most recent prices for 24 karats and 22 karat gold in India and compare them so you can make a smart choice.

