Godrej Consumer Products sees strong Q1 FY26 growth in home care segment

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) released its quarterly business update for Q1 FY26 here on Saturday, reporting steady growth momentum across its standalone and global business operations, especially in home and international markets.

According to the statement, the company’s performance in markets like Africa, USA, and the Middle East stood out, posting strong double-digit value growth and underlying volume growth (UVG) for the second consecutive quarter, with healthy profit growth continuing.

The company’s standalone business is expected to deliver high single-digit value growth, with mid-single-digit UVG. The company’s performance was led by a strong showing in the home care category, which clocked double-digit value growth and UVG, according to the statement.

The company’s personal care segment grew in single digits, due to the soaps business performing poorly. The company stated that soap volumes were impacted by ongoing price-volume rebalancing, which is driven by commodity cost fluctuations.

However, the company stated that its standalone business, excluding soaps, posted double-digit UVG, underscoring strong underlying demand elsewhere in the portfolio.

“Standalone EBITDA margin in Q1FY26 is likely to be below our normative range, but is expected to improve. While palm oil prices have started moderating towards the end of June, benefits of this moderation will only be realised in H2FY26.”

The company reiterated its FY26 outlook shared during its May investor meet, according to which it aimed for mid to high single-digit UVG for standalone business, high single-digit consolidated revenue growth, and double-digit consolidated EBITDA growth.

At a consolidated level, GCPL expects double-digit revenue growth in rupee terms, supported by high single-digit UVG across global markets, the statement mentioned.