Godrej Consumer Products reports 65% rise in net profit to Rs 432 crore in Q4 FY25

Godrej Consumer Products has reported a 65% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 432.10 crore, along with a 6.3% rise in net sales to Rs 3,577.81 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Q4 FY24, the company announced on Wednesday.

The company registered a volume growth of 6% in the fourth quarter, while its standalone business recorded an underlying volume growth of 4% and sales grew by 8% year-on-year (YoY).

The underlying volume of the company’s Indonesia business grew by 5%, while sales grew by 1% in rupee terms and 1% in constant currency terms, on a YoY basis.

The business in Africa, the USA, and the Middle East recorded a 12% growth in organic sales in constant currency terms and a 23% growth in rupee terms, on a YoY basis.

Sales in Latin America and other countries grew by 2% in constant currency terms but declined by 11% in rupee terms, on a YoY basis.

The company’s total operating costs declined by 42.7% YoY to Rs 2,870.09 crore during the period under review. This was due to lower employee expenses (down by 18.9% YoY) and lower other expenses (down by 79.6% YoY).

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 639.41 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 1,684.47 crore posted in the same period last year.

For FY25, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 1,896.10 crore (up by 63.8% YoY) and net sales of Rs 14,284.81 crore (up by 2.2% YoY).

A company statement quoted GCPL MD & CEO Sudhir Sitapati as saying, “We delivered a sequentially improving performance in Q4 FY 2025, despite market conditions remaining the same. Our consolidated organic volumes for Q4 FY25 grew by 6%, led by 4% volume growth in India and 5% volume growth in Indonesia. This led to full-year organic volume growth delivery at 4% for our consolidated business, 5% for India, and 6% for Indonesia. Our consolidated organic revenue growth for Q4 and FY 2025 stood at 7% and 4%, respectively.”