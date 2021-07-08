VK Tripathi, GM/NCR held an online press conference and shared NCRs’ achievements during the first quarter of the current financial year 2021-22. At the outset, General Manager paid his condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones on account of the COVID pandemic.

The GM said that North Central Railway, in tune with the Prime Minister’s focus on “Jaan Bhi, Jahaan bhi” is committed for its best contributing to the growth of the nation’s economy and serving passengers to their satisfaction. “During these days, we have observed due care to follow COVID related protocols and ensure social distancing, sanitization and use of masks at all workplaces and worksites,” he said.

While speaking about the freight performance of NCR, Tripathi said this year NCR has achieved the best ever loading done in the 1st quarter of any financial year. During (Apr-Jun) 2021-22 the originating loading has been 4.32 MT as compared to 3.24 MT in the corresponding period of last year thereby an increase of 33.3 % over last year.

The originating Goods earnings during (Apr-Jun) 2021-22 has been Rs. 437.57 Cr. as against Rs. 352.33 Cr. in last year, thereby an increase of 24.19 % over last year. There has been a significant increase in the loading of containers, cement, POL and fly ash etc.

Important new traffic attracted this year is of fly ash loading. 13 Rakes of Fly-ash have been loaded in the month of June 2021 which is the best ever Fly-ash loading ever done. DFC stretch between New Bhaupur and New Khurja is functional and picking up fast.

As the unlocking process is continuing with the moderation in COVID, passenger movement is picking up and accordingly coaching services are being gradually resumed. While discussing it Tripathi said, “We are gradually restoring train services in close consultation with Railway Board.

Approximately, 86% of Mail Express trains have been resumed and unreserved passenger trains are also now being resumed gradually. In addition, 06 pairs of NCR owned Holiday/Summer Specials (82 trips) are also running to clear extra rush of passengers.” He further added that this year, we have achieved the best ever punctuality performance of Mail/Express trains (93.12%) in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-2022.

In Financial Year: 2021-22, a total of 517 Route Kilometer(RKM)& 917 Track Kilometer(TKM) routes are targeted for Electrification in NCR and by the end of FY: 2022-23, NCR will be completely Electrified with nearly 8700 TKM Electrified Routes, for which various works have already been sanctioned by the Railway Board.

He further added that a total of 09 pairs of trains which were hauled with Diesel Traction has now taken over Electric Traction in the first quarter of 2021-22. He also informed that there is a target of commissioning 75 RUBs this FY out of which 04 have already been commissioned in this quarter. The work will pick up after Monsoon.

In the end, General Manager thanked the media for its contribution as the fourth pillar of democracy and extended warm wishes to the Indian contingent for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.