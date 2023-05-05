The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) in India on Thursday announced critical partnerships aimed at supporting India’s ambitious mission of achieving clean energy independence by 2047.

The GEAPP is an alliance of philanthropy, governments in emerging and developed economies, and technology, policy, and financing partners. The GEAPP’s common mission is to enable LMIC’s shift to a clean energy, pro-growth model that accelerates universal energy access and inclusive economic growth, while supporting the global community to meet critical climate goals during the next decade.

The GEAPP will partner with the Indian Railways to support their solarisation of transport, Ashoka University to develop knowledge documents and research papers for policymakers, and Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Limited (MAHAPREIT) to build the Waste to Energy (WTE) and Compressed Biogas (CBG) market.

The GEAPP also announced ENTICE – the International Energy Transitions Innovation Challenge, an initiative that focuses on supporting innovators to reach scale on energy transition-focused ideas and solutions.

Announcing GEAPP’s ambitions in India, Ravi Venkatesan, Chairman of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), said, “GEAPP is a unique multi-partner vehicle focused on delivering a transformational pipeline of projects that will enable an equitable energy transition across emerging economies. Through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, GEAPP in India is dedicated to empowering India’s energy sector.”

“Our ENTICE programme is designed to mainstream startups and entrepreneurs in solving critical problems, which will help India become a leader in renewable energy, offer a blueprint to lift other emerging economies out of energy poverty and deliver successful energy transitions,” he said.

Explaining GEAPP’s vision in the country, PK Sinha, Country advisor, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) in India said, “India is steadily progressing towards achieving its sustainability goals and GEAPP aims to be that pillar of support for energy transition.

“We are driven to bring about a change and achieve a clean and sustainable energy future,” he said.

GEAPP’s India head, Saurabh Kumar, said, India’s rapid technological advancements and emerging innovation landscape are creating numerous opportunities.

The GEAPP is committed to leveraging these opportunities through a collaborative approach that fosters innovation, agility, and customer-centricity, he said.

GEAPP’s mission and strategy in India are aligned with the priorities of the government to attain energy security and sustainability while fostering economic growth. By collaborating with government agencies, private sector companies, and local communities, the GEAPP will work towards supporting India’s energy transition and achieving its ambitious climate and sustainable development objectives.