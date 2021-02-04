BharatPe on Thursday announced the appointment of Gautam Kaushik as its second Group President in the company. He will be working with Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO of BharatPe, and lead payments and banking partnerships.

Speaking about Kaushik’s appointment Grover said, “It is important for us to build an engaged merchant base and I am confident that Kaushik’s experience in building one of the largest customer loyalty programme in the country will empower us to do so.”

Kaushik’s appointment comes weeks after the company made an announcement around the new year.

Prior to joining BharatPe, Kaushik was the CEO & MD of PAYBACK India where he was heading the largest coalition loyalty program.

Former Amex CFO, Kaushik was associated with American Express where he held multiple roles during his 10+ years stint. Prior to that Gautam worked for Tata Strategic Management Group in Mumbai.

“BharatPe is the fastest growing Fintech startup in the country. The team has done phenomenal work in the past 2.5 years. I believe we enjoy a great opportunity to transform the financial services landscape for merchants across the country,” Kaushik said.

“I am looking forward to contribute meaningfully to this journey. Also, I see a huge disruption opportunity from loyalty standpoint for merchants,” he added.

BharatPe last month announced that it has raised Rs 139 crore (nearly $20 million) in debt from Alteria Capital and ICICI Bank.

The company raised Rs 90 crore in debt from Alteria Capital and Rs 49 crore from ICICI Bank. The company has raised a total of Rs 199 crore in debt to date.