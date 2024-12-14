G-Energy and Enso Group, the two powerhouses, join hands for purposeful joint ventures

Several collaborations in the business world are a common story; however, a few still make headlines for they are aimed at a powerful purpose – either to create a positive impact in their respective field or the lives of people they aim to cater to.

G-Energy and Enso Group’s Enso Oils & Lubricants have joined hands serving both the purposes. The two powerhouse companies have announced the launch of joint ventures for the expansion across Indian markets to flourish the country’s business landscape while taking multiple steps ahead to positively impact the lives of clients and customers with result-driven products.

Advertisement

It is imperative to learn here that Enso Group is a massive Indian conglomerate that has remained at the forefront of the business world for years, diving deep into a diverse range of sectors and generating empowerment worldwide. On the other hand, G-Energy is a high-tech engine oil brand. The two have decided to come together for business and create an impactful business with this collaboration.

Advertisement

G-Energy announced that Indian distributor Enso Oils & Lubricants will serve as its official distributor of products nationwide. This strategic decision was taken to expand G-Energy’s market share in India and start production of innumerable other popular products in the country. This decision is aimed at building a stronger brand position in one of the world’s fastest-growing and burgeoning automotive markets.

On December 9, 2024, the first clients’ conference was held in Mumbai, dedicated to the official launch of the G-Energy brand in the Indian market. Interestingly, the date also matched perfectly with the opening of the much-talked-about BAUMA CONEXPO India 2024, the largest international exhibition for construction equipment in India, where G-Energy products will be showcased proudly.

The event is known for bringing together professionals from fields like construction and transportation from across the nation every year, which has provided a unique opportunity to present the brand and establish new business relationships.

Attending the event were key personalities like Vaibhav Maloo, MD, Enso Group; Rajesh Nagar, CEO, Enso Oils & Lubricants; Sanjeev Agarwal, CFO, Enso Group; Egorova Maria, Head of International Marketing Department, Gazpromneft-Lubricants Ltd and Yulia Shlyakova, Head of Business Development in Asia and Latin America, Gazpromneft-Lubricants Ltd.

The conference successfully brought representatives of the automotive and industrial sectors, potential customers and partners, and international experts, showcasing Enso Oils & Lubricants as G-Energy’s official distributor in India, responsible for the import, distribution, and marketing of the products in the country.

Citing the advantages of G-Energy’s products, Vaibhav Maloo said they include passenger and commercial vehicle oils and technical fluids that meet the highest standards and are tailored for the Indian market. Further, the brand offers specialized marketing and technical solutions for all segments, including retail and industrial. He stated his joy for this collaboration, “We are really excited and believe this can be a massive play for Enso.”

Thriving on the highest quality standards and cutting-edge tech, G-Energy’s products work best even in extreme conditions. They have been tested in a variety of motorsport disciplines and have still shown their high-performance capabilities.