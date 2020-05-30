Food regulator FSSAI on Saturday said it has launched a new online platform for granting licenses and registration to food business operators (FBOs) as well as regulatory compliances.

Since 2011, the FSSAI’s online licensing platform FLRS (Food Licensing and Registration System) has issued 70 lakh licenses/ registrations till date. Over 35 lakhs licensees/registrants are actively transacting on it.

“FSSAI is launching its cloud based, upgraded new food safety compliance online platform called Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS),” the regulator said in a statement.

The new URL foscos.fssai.gov.in will replace the existing foodlicensing.fssai.gov.in, it added.

The regulator said the new platform FoSCoS is conceptualised to provide one point stop for all engagement of an FBO with the department for any regulatory compliance transaction.

The platform has been integrated with its mobile app and will be linked with other IT platforms.

“A single regulatory platform will enable pan India integrated response system to any food fraud and ensure an advanced risk based, data driven regulatory approach. For the start, FoSCoS will be offering licensing, registration, inspection and annual return modules,” FSSAI said.