FPIs infuse Rs 17,425 crore in equity markets, slight slowdown amid Ind-Pak tensions

Foreign investors have infused Rs 17,425 crore in equity markets last week, data from the depositories said. This was supported by a combination of favourable global cues and strong domestic macroeconomic fundamentals.

This development came following a net investment of Rs 8,500 crore in the preceding holiday-truncated week ended April 18.

According to the data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) made a net investment of Rs 17,425 crore in equities during April 21 to April 25.

Overall, FPIs pulled out Rs 5,678 crore from the equities in April so far, taking the total outflow to Rs 1.22 lakh crore since the beginning of 2025, data showed.

The initial part of the month was marked by aggressive FPI selling, driven largely by global uncertainties stemming from the US tariff policy developments.

This reversal in FPI activity happened at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attacks.

It is to be noted that the FPIs have sold equities worth over Rs 1.22 lakh crore from Indian markets in 2025 so far, according to data available on the website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

However, the year 2024 marked a positive ending, but the net buying value in Indian equities by FPIs declined sharply, to Rs 427 crore.