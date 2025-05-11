Foreign investors show confidence, infusing Rs 14,167 crore in May so far

So far in May, the foreign investors continue to show confidence in the equity market, infusing Rs 14,167 crore.

The inflow was largely driven by favourable global cues and robust domestic fundamentals.

As per the data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) made a net investment of Rs 14,167 crore in equities till May 9. The latest flow has helped narrow the outflow to Rs 98,184 crore in 2025 so far.

The equity markets witnessed a sharp resurgence in FPI activity in April, signalling a marked reversal from the outflow seen earlier this year, and the momentum continued in May too.

A net investment of Rs 4,223 crore was registered in April, marking the first inflow in three months. FPIs had pulled out Rs 3,973 crore in March, Rs 34,574 crore in February, and a substantial Rs 78,027 crore in January.

On the other hand, FPIs took out Rs 3,725 crore from debt general limit and invested Rs 1,160 crore in debt voluntary retention route during the period under review.