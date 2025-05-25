Foreign investors remain net buyers so far in May

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained the net buyers so far in May, buying Indian equities worth Rs 13,835 crore.

As per the data with the depositories, the week gone by saw heavy selling from them as they offloaded shares worth Rs 11,591 crore.

Notably, on Friday, FIIs bought shares worth Rs 1,794.59 crore while the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers at Rs 299.78 crore.

The FII selling comes on the back of a choppy trade through the week. The week started with a reaction to last Friday’s credit rating downgrade for the US by Moody’s in the wake of the ballooning debt situation in the country.

Further, in 2025 so far, FIIs have sold domestic shares worth Rs 98,516 crore. They sold shares worth Rs 78,027 crore in January, Rs 34,574 crore in February, and Rs 3,973 crore in March. In April, they were net buyers at Rs 4,223 crore.

The FIIs were sellers seven times on a monthly basis in the financial year that ended on March 31, 2025. The highest exodus of flows happened in October and January when the FIIs sold shares worth Rs 94,017 crore and Rs 78,027 crore, respectively.

For this week, the Indian markets will also take cues from Wall Street. Market action will largely hinge on the behaviour of foreign institutional investors.

It is to be noted that the US President Donald Trump has reignited the tariff debate, this time threatening to impose 50 per cent tariffs on the European Union.