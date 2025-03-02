Foreign investors pull out Rs 34,574 crore in February

In February, the foreign investors pulled out Rs 34,574 crore from the Indian equity markets pushing total outflows to Rs 1.12 lakh crore in the first two months of 2025.

The development comes amid rising global trade tensions and concerns over corporate earnings growth.

Advertisement

According to the data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 34,574 crore from Indian equities in February. This came following a net outflow of Rs 78,027 crore in the entire January.

Advertisement

The total outflow by FPIs now has reached Rs 1,12,601 crore in 2025 so far.

FPIs have also withdrawn money from the debt market. They pulled out Rs 8,932 crore from debt general limit and Rs 2,666 crore from debt voluntary retention route.

The year 2023 saw an extraordinary Rs 1.71 lakh crore net inflows driven by optimism over India’s strong economic fundamentals. Year 2022 saw a net outflow of Rs 1.21 lakh crore amid aggressive rate hikes by global central banks.