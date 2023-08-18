Food ingredients and packaging expos in Mumbai

Two expos, one showcasing innovative trends in food ingredients, and another packaging solutions, is going on in Mumbai.

The three-day expos brought together top-notch suppliers of food and beverage ingredients and industry experts in research, development, production, and packaging, showcasing a diverse array of novel products and services.

The 17th edition of Food Ingredients (Fi India) along with the co-located 5th edition of ProPak India by Informa Markets in India, which commenced at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai on August 17, witnessed participation, with over 230 leading exhibitors and more than 1000 renowned brands in Fi India, while ProPak India also saw the participation of 85 exhibitors and over 300 well-known brands.

The expos witnessed participation from international exhibitors representing countries including the Netherlands, Denmark, France, Belgium, the US, Poland, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand.

The event also featured a dedicated ‘Sustainability Square’, a specialized zone within the venue that highlights the importance of sustainability in packaging. This designated space served as a central hub for exhibitors, engaging presentations, and interactive activities focused on promoting sustainable packaging practices and innovative solutions. In addition to attending instructive and informative programmes like seminars, live demonstrations, visitors discovered a variety of food ingredients, colours, fragrances, flavours, and functional ingredients from domestic as well as international suppliers.