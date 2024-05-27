Flomic eyes major growth amid India’s export boom

Logistics major Flomic is planning a substantial expansion as India targets an export increase to USD 2 trillion by 2030.

With strategic initiatives in warehousing, technology, and workforce development, Flomic aims to capitalise on this ambitious national goal.

“We are excited about our future and committed to growing in the logistics and forwarding industry,” said Lancy Barboza, Managing Director of Flomic.

Advertisement

A key component of Flomic’s strategy is enhancing its warehousing capabilities. The company is not only adding more space but also transforming its storage and shipping processes through advanced mechanization, a release said.

The company is investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other digital tools to optimise logistics management.

The company has also plans to invest in comprehensive training programs to enhance operational skills and deepen knowledge of digital tools and analytics. This initiative aims to equip the team to meet client needs with confidence and expertise.

By expanding infrastructure, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and enhancing team skills, Flomic is prepared not just to meet but to exceed client expectations in the evolving export market, the release added.

“By taking these steps, we are ready to be a key player in India’s export growth, driving success and adding value across our operations,” added Barboza.