Flipkart Wholesale, the B2B marketplace unit of the Walmart-backed e-commerce firm, on Monday announced ‘Big Festival Month’, which will be held from September 29 to October 31. The sale will feature products in fashion categories across more than 50 brands, more than 100 sellers and one lakh members.

The company claims that over 95 per cent products listed on the platform will be sourced locally.

Flipkart last year acquired Walmart India and launched Flipkart Wholesale- a new digital marketplace designed to help transform the kirana retail ecosystem in the country. The Wholesale arm, however, began its operations earlier this month.

Speaking about the upcoming sale Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head – Flipkart Wholesale & Walmart India said, “the upcoming festive season is a great opportunity for retailers and MSMEs to boost sales and profitability. We see this as an opportunity for the whole retail ecosystem to come together, lift consumer sentiment and drive business growth for local MSMEs across the country.”

Since its launch, Flipkart Wholesale has expanded to 15 cities and is now servicing more than 750 new pin codes across the country.

“A strong backend technology will also enable a hassle-free order placement and fulfilment process for retailers on the platform,” the company said.

By the year-end, Flipkart Wholesale plans to expand into categories such as home and kitchen and grocery.

Flipkart Wholesale earlier said that its customers will have access to easy credit facilities in partnership with leading banks and non-banking financial companies to manage cash flow.