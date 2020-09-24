Keeping the festival season rush into consideration, Flipkart Group’s digital B2B marketplace Flipkart Wholesale on Thursday announced that it has expanded its operations to 12 new cities.

These cities include Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Mysuru, Chandigarh Tricity, Meerut, Agra, Jaipur, Thane-Bhiwandi-Ulhasnagar, Greater Mumbai, Vasai-Virar-Mira-Bhayanadar, Thane (Kalyan-Dombivli) and Thane (Navi Mumbai).

With the latest expansion, Flipkart Wholesale said it is looking to digitally transform kiranas and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to help them grow faster and improve their profitability.

“From trendy Jaipuri Kurtis to evergreen Mysuru silk saris, we aim to help small businesses embrace the digital transformation and emerge as more robust businesses,” Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head – Flipkart Wholesale, said in a statement.

“We are excited to see our initiative contributing to the prosperity of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), kiranas, and creating lakhs of new and exciting livelihood opportunities in India,” Menon added.

By this year-end, Flipkart Wholesale also plans to expand into categories such as home and kitchen, and grocery.

Flipkart Wholesale said its customers will have access to easy credit facilities in partnership with leading banks and non-banking financial companies to manage cash flow.

E-commerce platform Flipkart first announced the launch of Flipkart Wholesale’s operations earlier this month. At the time of the launch, the platform was available for fashion retailers, especially footwear and apparel, in Gurugram, Delhi and Bengaluru.