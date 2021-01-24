It’s finally time to discuss winter fashion trends. It’s no secret that 2020 has been extremely out of the ordinary, where people have spent more time in sweatpants and leggings than expected. It’s also been the year where zoom calls have replaced in-person meetings, with the emergence of new and more comfortable fashion trends. With seasons changing and people keen to maintain a good winter wardrobe, India ka fashion capital Flipkart has been catering to all consumer needs to suit every occasion.

Flipkart observed some interesting trends on the platform over the past several months when it comes to winter fashion. Blazers under men’s fashion, witnessed a 50% surge in the search queries on the platform, compared to the same period last year. As for women’s fashion, jackets have grown at a rate of 115%, making it one of the most popular products in the women’s fashion category. Also, with consumers taking precautions more seriously than before even while remaining indoors, there has been a significant increase in demand for sweatshirts and sweaters over the last few months.

This year, Flipkart also gave additional importance to ensuring an affordable collection of winter wear, with various brands and sellers ensuring there were offerings for every kind of consumer. In addition to smaller fashion labels, popular fashion brands catered to both affordable as well as premium needs, by offering a range of options, including the latest trends.

“During the current winter season, people have depended on e-commerce for many important needs and to fulfil them, we are continuously working with the best brands and sellers. This winter, consumers have been seeking comfortable and trendy apparel to stay warm, with an increase in demand for items like jackets, sweaters, and hoodies. We witnessed almost 60% growth in winter wear for both men and women, during the last two months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019,” said Nishit Garg, Vice President – Flipkart Fashion.